Ebrahim Raisi accuses Israel for twin explosions in Iran, warns "will pay a heavy price"

Tehran [Iran], January 4 : Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has accused Israel of being behind the twin explosions during a memorial ceremony in southeastern Iran on Wednesday, CNN reported. He warned Israel that it would "pay a high price" for this crime.

In a televised speech, Raisi said, "I warn the Zionist regime: Do not doubt that you will pay a heavy price for this crime and the crimes you have committed," CNN reported. He warned that Israel's punishment would be "regrettable and severe."

At least 103 people were killed and 211 others were injured after two blasts took place in Kerman near the burial site of slain military commander Qasem Soleimani on Wednesday, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

The blasts took place on the fourth anniversary of the death of military commander Qasem Soleimani. He was killed by a US airstrike ordered by former President Donald Trump at Baghdad International Airport in 2020.

Raisi said, "Undoubtedly, the perpetrators and masterminds of this cowardly act will soon be identified and brought to justice by the capable security and law enforcement forces."

"The enemies of the nation must know that such actions can never undermine the unwavering determination and will of the Iranian people to defend the Islamic ideals," he added.

He asserted that such attacks will only add to Iran's resolve to eradicate terrorism on the battlefield against the enemies. He directed relevant authorities to take swift measures to attend to those affected by the terrorist attack and restore order in Kerman.

The first explosion was 700 metres away from Soleimani's grave, and the second was a kilometre (0.6 miles) away as pilgrims visited the site, according to IRNA report.

Meanwhile, the Iranian administration announced Thursday, the day of national mourning, while Kerman province declared three days of mourning, IRNA reported.

The Commission of National Security and Foreign Policy of Iran's parliament plans to send a delegation to Kerman to inspect different aspects of the terrorist act.

Abolfazl Amouei, the spokesman for the parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said that the attack indicated General Qassem Soleimani's fight against terrorism was the right path and added that it will be continued strongly, IRNA reported.A police spokesperson said three police personnel were killed while they were trying to assist people who were targeted in the blasts in Kerman.

