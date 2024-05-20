Ebrahim Raisi Confirmed Dead; 'No Sign of Life' in President's Helicopter, Says Iran State TV

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were confirmed dead after rescuers reached the crash site on Monday, May 20, said Iran's State TV. The discovery came after a long night of searching in freezing conditions. Shortly before the discovery, Iranian Red Crescent Society head Pir-Hossein Kolivand described the situation as “not good.” According to news agency Reuters, the helicopter was completely burned in the crash.

Earlier on Monday, the president of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) head Pir-Hossein Kolivand said that rescue teams arrived at the wreckage of the crashed helicopter carrying the president.

BREAKING — Drone footage shows no signs of life at the Iranian president’s helicopter crash site — SNN pic.twitter.com/KMaS5J12fR — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) May 20, 2024

BREAKING: New clear footage shows Iran president's helicopter completely destroyed. State TV says no sign of the helicopter passengers being alive as of yet. pic.twitter.com/kieR6FmtPA — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 20, 2024

He did not give further detail but said, "The condition is not good", state news agency IRNA reported. "73 rescue teams are present in the search area of the helicopter in Tawal village with advanced and specialized equipment", he added.

🇮🇷 BREAKING: IRANIAN PRESIDENT DEAD IN HELICOPTER CRASH



Initial reports from search-and-rescue teams indicate that all passengers on board the helicopter, including Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, have died in the crash.



Source:… https://t.co/Zuk82WOrP5pic.twitter.com/6raJtOFRUH — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 20, 2024

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had said that rescue teams were heading towards the crash site of the chopper carrying Ebrahim Raisi after a Turkish drone, Akinci, identified a heat source in the accident region, Press TV reported.