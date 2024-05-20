Ebrahim Raisi Helicopter Crash: Wreckage of Iranian President's Chopper Found; No Word on Survivors, Visuals From Crash Site Surface

The Iran President Ibrahim Raisi's helicopter has been found but there is no word on survivors. According to the Iran's Red Crescent chief Raisi's chopper has been found but the situation is 'not good'.

"The helicopter has been found. Now, we are moving toward the helicopter," said Red Crescent chief Pirhossein Koolivand, adding "the situation is not good", as quoted by news agency AFP.

First Footage From the Raisi’s Helicopter Crash Site in Iran

BREAKING — The first footage from the Raisi’s helicopter crash site in Iran. Not very clear pic.twitter.com/GNCGAzq2Fg — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) May 20, 2024

Nine people were on the helicopter that crashed in northwest Iran on Sunday, including three officials, an imam, and flight and security team members, as reported by Tasnim news.

Drone Footage Suggests Iran President’s Helicopter Completely Destroyed

BREAKING: Drone video suggests Iranian president's helicopter completely destroyed pic.twitter.com/s2lpARZTK9 — BNO News (@BNONews) May 20, 2024

The IRGC-run media outlet, Sepah, reported the nine included: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian; Governor of Eastern Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati, Tabriz's friday prayer Imam Mohammad Ali Alehashem as well as a pilot, copilot, crew chief, head of security and another bodyguard.