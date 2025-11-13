"Economic cooperation and strengthening our economic partnership was central in discussion between the two leaders": MEA on India-Botswana talks

Gaborone [Botswana], November 13 : The issue of economic cooperation was central in the discussion between India and Botswana, MEA Secretary of Economic Relations Sudhakar Dalela said at a press briefing following the state visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Botswana.

"The issue of economic cooperation and strengthening our economic partnership was central in the discussion between the two leaders... In the backdrop of the economic transformation roadmap the government of Botswana has laid out for itself and its desire to diversify its economy, there are immense opportunities for both India and Botswana to work together," Dalela said.

Sudhakar Dalela further added, "The areas discussed between the two leaders included the entire digital ecosystem, agritech, health and pharmaceuticals, infrastructure development, how Indian companies can partner with Botswana, and how we can strengthen our development partnership".

He noted that there is an immense scope for boosting partnership in many areas, including the trade and economic domain, to try to "harness the full potential of economic partnership between our two countries"

"The sense we get from the discussion and the direction we have from the leadership is that there is a huge scope for boosting partnership in the area of trade, investment and economic domain and we would be working very closely with our partners in Botswana, both in the government and private sector, to ensure that we continue to discuss, engage, and try to harness the full potential of economic partnership between our two countries," he added.

On the final day in Botswana, President Murmu witnessed a symbolic handover of cheetahs from Botswana to India and addressed members of the Indian community, highlighting "people to people engagement alongside strategic cooperation," linking economic and environmental cooperation between the two nations.

During the visit, the Vice President of Botswana Ndaba Nkosinathi Gaolathe and Phenyo Butale, Minister of International Relations, also called on President Murmu.

Both leaders commended India on its "notable development trajectory," underscoring how the strengthened economic dialogue fits into a wider effort to deepen bilateral ties at governmental and societal levels.

President Murmu had arrived in Botswana on Tuesday evening after concluding a visit to Angola, marking the first-ever state visit by an Indian head of state to these two African nations.

Her back-to-back visits underscored India's growing engagement with Africa, combining "economic, environmental, and diplomatic initiatives" to build a framework for sustainable partnership.

As an outcome of these engagements, India and Botswana on Wednesday signed an MoU on cooperation in the health and pharmaceuticals sector, facilitating Botswana's access to "affordable quality medicines."

India also confirmed its decision to supply "ARV medicines to Botswana," reinforcing healthcare cooperation as a key component of the partnership.

Similarly, outcomes from the Angola leg of the visit reflected India's broadening collaboration across Africa.

Angola agreed to join two India-led initiatives, the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) and the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA).

Both countries also concluded talks on an air service agreement to enable future direct flights and signed MoUs on "sustainable fisheries, aquaculture, marine resources, and consular matters," demonstrating how India's engagement spans multiple sectors, from environmental conservation to economic and infrastructural cooperation.

