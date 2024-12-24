Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 2025

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 24 (ANI/WAM): Economy Middle East and ADGM have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to announce their partnership for the second edition of the Economy Middle East Summit, set to take place on May 15, 2025.

Building on the success of the inaugural summit, this partnership aims to reinforce the UAE's position as a global economic and innovation hub.

The theme for the 2025 edition, "Bridging Sectors, Building Economic Growth," will guide the summit's agenda and focus on advancing cross-sector collaboration to address emerging challenges and unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth.

The MoU was signed by Joe Chidiac, CEO of JC Media Group and Publisher of Economy Middle East, and Mohammed Al Mheiri, Chief Communication Officer at ADGM.

The summit will bring together the region's leading decision-makers, including ministers, business leaders and entrepreneurs, as well as top executives of significant international organisations.

It will provide a dynamic platform for over 1,500 delegates to engage in meaningful discussions across critical sectors, including Economics, Banking and Finance, Technology, Cybersecurity, AI, Hospitality and Tourism, Real Estate, and Energy among others.

The event will also highlight the role of Abu Dhabi as a global hub for business innovation, startups, and investments.

In addition, the summit will attract entrepreneurs, business-minded individuals, and regional and international media outlets, ensuring diverse participation and global reach.

Joe Chidiac, CEO of JC Media Group and Publisher of Economy Middle East, organiser of the event remarked, "This partnership with ADGM reflects our commitment to driving transformative discussions that advance collaboration and innovation across the region, building a stronger and more connected global economy."

Mohammed Al Mheiri, Chief Communication Officer at ADGM, said, "We look forward to the impactful dialogues at the 2025 summit that will build pathways for innovation, sustainability, and long-term growth."

The first edition of the Economy Middle East Summit was held in May 2024 at ADGM with the theme "Accelerating Future Growth", with the presence of Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy. It gathered over 1,000 delegates and featured insightful discussions on economic diversification, innovation ecosystems, and global investment trends that are driving the growth of the international economy. (ANI/WAM)

