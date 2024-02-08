ECP asks media regulator to warn news channels violating code of conduct
By IANS | Published: February 8, 2024 02:25 PM2024-02-08T14:25:01+5:302024-02-08T14:25:12+5:30
Islamabad, Feb 8 The Election Commission of Pakistan has directed the electronic media authority to issue a warning ...
Islamabad, Feb 8 The Election Commission of Pakistan has directed the electronic media authority to issue a warning to two news channels for violation of code of conduct, local media reported.
The poll watchdog has directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to issue a warning to Geo News and ARY News for violating the code of conduct, Dawn reported.
Political campaigning for the 12th general elections concluded in midnight on February 6-7.
As per the code of conduct, media outlets should have stopped airing political campaigns, promotional advertisements, and written materials from any political parties after midnight of February 6-7.
Despite clear instructions from the ECP, the said news channels aired statements and interviews of political leaders live, according to a spokesperson of the commission.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app