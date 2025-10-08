Ecuador reports assassination attempt on President Noboa

Quito, Oct 8 The Ecuadorian government said it had filed a criminal complaint over an alleged assassination attempt on President Daniel Noboa during a visit to the southern province of Canar.

Environment and Energy Minister Ines Manzano said Noboa's motorcade came under attack in the town of El Tambo on Tuesday when it was heading to a local stadium for the launch of new public works, Xinhua news agency reported.

"About 500 people appeared and began throwing stones, and there are also bullet marks on the president's car," Manzano told reporters, adding that Noboa was unharmed.

Police arrested five suspects who will face terrorism charges, and several vehicles in the convoy were damaged.

The presidential office accused the attackers of trying to block the inauguration of a community project.

The incident occurred on the 16th day of nationwide protests led by indigenous communities against the government's decision to end diesel subsidies on September 12 -- a move that sharply increased fuel prices and has triggered widespread unrest.

Earlier the Ecuadorian President had ordered the extension of the state of emergency in four coastal provinces and one canton for 30 days amid escalating violence linked to organized crime.

The extension, issued under Executive Decree 175, applies to the provinces of Guayas, El Oro, Los Rios and Manabi, as well as the canton of Echeandia in the central province of Bolivar.

The emergency, initially declared for 60 days in August, was imposed in response to what authorities described as "serious internal unrest."

Under the decree, constitutional protections against home searches and the privacy of correspondence are suspended.

