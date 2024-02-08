EDGE to collaborate with Turkish Aerospace Industries on advanced airborne-domain projects

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], February 8 (ANI/WAM): EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Turkish Aerospace, a prominent Turkiye-based aerospace and defence technology company, at the World Defence Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to work together on several aerospace-specific initiatives.

The agreement represents a joint commitment to integrate EDGE's advanced payloads and sensors to Turkish Aerospace's products.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two companies will provide continuous intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR). It also includes the potential for technology transfer (TOT), integration, and manufacturing.

Khaled Al Zaabi, President of Platforms & Systems, EDGE Group, said, "Our agreement to collaborate with Turkish Aerospace as the partner of choice for advanced airborne projects strengthens our continued cooperation with Turkiye's defence industry ecosystem, and speaks volumes about the global appeal and trust placed in us as a leading international technology and defence company. Further to this, it highlights the state-of-the-art capabilities EDGE has developed and acquired since our inception only four years ago, including homegrown UAE technology. We look forward to the outcomes of our collaborative efforts with Turkish Aerospace and our continued advancements in the aerospace and defence sectors."

President and CEO of Turkish Aerospace Prof. Temel Kotil stated, "I wish this memorandum of understanding between Turkish Aerospace and EDGE to be beneficial to both companies, and hope that this collaboration will be further expanded in the coming years." (ANI/WAM)

