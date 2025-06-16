Efforts underway to ensure safety of over 150 Kannadigas in Iran: Indo-Iran Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Karnataka, June 16 Indo-Iran Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Syed Hakim Raza on Monday assured that active coordination is underway with the Indian Embassy in Tehran to ensure the safety and well-being of Kannadigas currently residing in Iran.

More than 150 to 200 individuals from Karnataka - including students, families, and business travellers - are presently in Iran, primarily in the cities of Qom, Tehran, and Mashhad.

Speaking to IANS, Raza said: "We are in close coordination with the Indian Embassy to facilitate the safety and possible repatriation of Kannadigas. My representative, Mannand Raza, who is also a director at the Indo-Iran Chamber and associated with an NGO, is currently in Qom and actively overseeing the situation."

He elaborated that a large number of Kannadigas in Iran consist of students - particularly those studying medicine and religious courses.

"From Karnataka alone, there are over 15 MBBS students. Additionally, more than 30 individuals have gone there for religious studies, some accompanied by family members. Several others are engaged in business activities,” he said.

Raza revealed that the highest concentration of Kannadigas is in Qom, a city known for its religious institutions and considered relatively safer than other parts of Iran.

"The majority of them are in Qom. Some are also in Tehran and Mashhad, but these three cities are the key centres," he said.

He added that the Indian Embassy has taken proactive steps to ensure the safety of the students and citizens.

"The Embassy has arranged buses in coordination with local NGOs and university authorities. For instance, more than 10 students from Karnataka are currently studying in various Iranian universities, including Tehran University and Iran University of Medical Sciences," he noted.

“A bus arranged by the Embassy has left for Qom. The journey to Tehran from Qom usually takes around two hours. Since Tehran is currently considered less secure, efforts are being made to relocate students and other Indian citizens to safer zones like Qom,” Raza told IANS.

According to Raza, Qom hosts more than 60 per cent of the international student population in Iran and is recognised as a hub for religious studies.

"This makes Qom a relatively peaceful and safe place for students. The Embassy has also arranged for temporary housing in safe locations through NGOs. These places are well-equipped to handle the needs of the students until further arrangements can be made," he said.

Countering media reports suggesting panic and unrest, Raza stressed that the situation on the ground is under control.

"I am in continuous touch with contacts in Iran—every few minutes, we’re getting updates. While the media here is showing heightened concern, I can confirm that things are much calmer on the ground," he asserted.

Raza also met several concerned parents in Karnataka, particularly those whose children are pursuing medical studies in Iran.

"Parents of religious scholars are generally more composed since they have long-standing ties with the region, but the anxiety among parents of medical students is understandable. I have assured them that there is no immediate cause for alarm. We are working closely with the Embassy and NGOs to support their children in every way possible," he said.

Providing further clarity, Raza revealed that his representative is also engaging with Iranian authorities to explore viable evacuation routes.

“We are in touch with the Iranian Ministry, which has assured us that exit through land borders can be arranged since air routes remain restricted for now. The Embassy is playing a key role in these negotiations,” he stated.

While there is no official confirmation yet regarding the timeline for repatriation, Raza said the Embassy has taken a strong lead in securing safe locations and is collaborating with various stakeholders to facilitate a potential return.

“Although no specific dates have been provided yet, I can confirm that the Indian citizens from Karnataka currently in Iran are in safe locations. The Embassy is working tirelessly to ensure their protection,” he said.

Raza reiterated the Indo-Iran Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s commitment to safeguarding Indian citizens abroad.

"This is the time to stand together. As an organisation deeply connected to both nations, we are committed to offering full support—whether it is coordinating logistics, offering aid, or providing emotional reassurance to families here in India," he said.

