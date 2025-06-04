Egypt among the pioneer states at UN trying to ensure that there is international cooperation on terrorism: Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Nabil Fahmy

Cairo (Egypt), June 4 : Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, Nabil Fahmy stated that Egypt was among the pioneer states at the UN who attempted to define terrorism and ensure there was international cooperation on terrorism before and after the acts, further stating that it was important to translate high level positions into concrete actions.

"We were among the pioneer states at the UN trying to define terrorism and to ensure that there's international cooperation on terrorism before and after the acts. I'm sure there's no safe haven, no financing and so on... Besides the high-level official relations, which are clearly led by Prime Minister Modi and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, it's important to translate those positions into concrete actions..." Fahmy told ANI.

He further stated that Egypt would be pushed to send delegations of different political backgrounds to speak to the Indians about the happenings.

"I will frankly push our side also to do a similar approach to send delegations of different political backgrounds here so that we can speak to Indians about what's happening in our region, be that the Arab world or the Middle East and Africa, because Egypt has the unique situation..." he added.

Fahmy also stated that it was a big achievement to see all-party delegations come to Egypt despite the difficulties, since they reflected the full voice of India.

"I've had longstanding relations with India, having been in foreign service for so long and with the political relations that have gone on for generations. I've seen India grow economically and politically in its own region, and I, of course, am proud of what we have done in the Middle East. In spite of the difficulties. I was very happy to see a high-level multiparty delegation come to Egypt because it reflects the full voice of India..." he further stated.

Earlier, a high-level multi-party delegation from India constructively engaged with the leaders, intellectuals and opinion makers in Egypt in an interactive session chaired by Fahmy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor