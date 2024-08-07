Egypt and Jordan stress priority of achieving calm, de-escalating tension and ending the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza Strip

Cairo [Egypt], August 7 (ANI/WAM): Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke by phone with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan.

The two leaders discussed the regional situation, especially in the Gaza Strip. They reviewed the intensive contacts by the two countries to contain the tense situation in the Middle East. The two leaders stressed the priority of achieving calm at the current stage, especially reaching an immediate and sustainable ceasefire in the Strip, to de-escalate the tension and end the humanitarian catastrophe that the people of Gaza are facing.

They stressed that the main guarantor for restoring stability in the region is to find a political horizon to achieve a just and comprehensive peace, based on the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. (ANI/WAM)

