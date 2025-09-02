Egypt condemns continued Israeli military expansion in Gaza

Cairo [Egypt], September 2 (ANI/WAM): Egypt on Monday condemned the military expansion of Israeli military aggression in the Gaza Strip and their insistence on breaking international humanitarian law despite global willingness to end this war and regional escalation.

In a press release, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign underlined that Israel's failure to respond to the deal suggested by Egypt and Qatar as part of Gaza ceasefire efforts exposes Israel's opposition to de-escalation and ongoing efforts to ensure tranquility and peace. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor