Egypt condemns shelling of UAE Ambassador residence in Khartoum

Cairo [Egypt], October 1 (ANI/WAM): The Arab Republic of Egypt has condemned the shelling of the residence of the Ambassador of the UAE Mission in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

It stressed that this action violates international law and the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantees the protection and inviolability of diplomatic premises at all times.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday evening, Egypt emphasised the need to adhere to the provisions of international humanitarian law and ensure the safety of civilians and the protection of diplomatic premises.

A day before, the United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the attack that targeted the residence of the UAE Head of Mission in Khartoum by a Sudanese army aircraft, which resulted in extensive damage to the building. The UAE called on the army to assume full responsibility for this cowardly act.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that it will submit a letter to the League of Arab States, the African Union and the United Nations against this attack by the Sudanese Armed Forces, as it represents a flagrant violation of the fundamental principle of the inviolability of diplomatic premises.

The Ministry also stressed the importance of protecting diplomatic buildings and embassy staff residences, in accordance with the treaties and customs that regulate diplomatic relations.

The Ministry expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability, in contravention of international law. (ANI/WAM)

