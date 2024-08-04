Egypt expresses profound concern over dangerously escalating pace of tensions in the region

Cairo [Egypt], August 4 (ANI/WAM): Egypt today expressed profound concern over the dangerously escalating pace of tensions in the region and its potential impacts on Lebanon's security and stability.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Badr Abdelatty, called during a phone call on Saturday, August 3, with Lebanon's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib, for a concerted effort to prevent the deterioration of the situation and avoid the expansion of confrontations, which could lead to severe repercussions for the security and stability of the region.

Minister Abdelatty also expressed Egypt's support for and solidarity with Lebanon in facing surrounding threats. He highlighted Egypt's intensive communications with all relevant and active parties to contain the ongoing escalation and protect the interests of the Lebanese people. (ANI/WAM)

