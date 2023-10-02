Egypt: Fire breaks out in police headquarters, dozens injured 

Cairo [Egypt], October 2 : Over dozens of people suffered injuries after a huge fire blazed through a police station in the Egyptian city of Ismailia on Monday, reported Arab News.

According to the health ministry, at least 38 people were injured in the fire. The witnesses and local media said, the blaze took place around 3 am (GMT) and was brought under control by around 5:20 am (GMT).

A spokesperson for the health ministry, Hossam Abdel-Ghaffar, said that 12 of the injured were treated at the site, whereas, other 26 were taken to the hospital, and many were suffering there from smoke inhalation, reported Arab News.

However, seven of the injured were treated and discharged.

Moreover, unverified videos were shared on social media, showing the city's security directorate engulfed in flames.

According to two of the witnesses, fire engines which arrives earlier at the site, appeared to be struggling to control the blaze.

The local civil defence sources said that parts of the building had collapsed under the fire.

However, the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Egypt has been witnessing deadly fires as many building are dilapidated and poorly maintained, according to Arab News.

Earlier in August 2022, 41 people were killed after a fire was caused by a short circuit in a Cairo Church.

Prior to that, in 2021, at least 20 people died in a blaze at a textile factory in Cairo.

