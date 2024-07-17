Egypt, German FMs discuss regional crisis over phone

Cairo, July 17 Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed regional crisis with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday in a phone conversation, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Abdelatty highlighted that the current regional conditions proved the pivotal role of Egypt, stressing that the two countries' collaboration is important given Egypt's weight in the region and Germany's role in Europe and the international arena, Xinhua news agency reported.

He reviewed the Egyptian endeavours in mediating the negotiation process to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, stressing the necessity to exert pressure on the Israeli government for the full implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions regarding ending the war and delivering humanitarian aid and the importance of continued German support for United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

During the talks, Abdelatty also underscored the perilous humanitarian conditions in Sudan and their impact on doubling the numbers of refugees and displaced people.

For her part, the German minister stressed the importance of stability in the Middle East for her country.

Baerbock spoke highly of Egypt's role in alleviating the suffering of Gazans, underscoring Germany's keenness to support Egypt in this regard.

They agreed to continue coordination on regional situations and ways to resolve escalating regional conflicts.

