Moscow [Russia], July 23 : In a significant move to bolster domestic energy production, Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has officially announced the integration of a second well into the production framework of the deepwater West Nile Delta gas field development project.

The newly added well is expected to yield approximately 40 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, according to Sada El-Balad, a media partner of TV BRICS. This development marks another milestone in the country's broader strategy to strengthen energy security and accelerate the exploitation of its offshore reserves.

In a formal statement, the ministry underscored the importance of this integration, describing it as "a new step within the state's plan to boost natural gas production from existing fields and to accelerate the development of concession areas, particularly those located in deepwater zones off the Nile Delta coast."

This addition aligns with Egypt's national agenda to maximise natural gas output, not only to meet domestic demand but also to increase exports. With a growing surplus of liquefied natural gas (LNG), Egypt aims to reinforce its standing as a key regional energy player.

Authorities further stated that this development supports the state's vision of positioning natural gas as a primary energy source for the future. It also contributes to economic stability by enhancing export capacity and attracting foreign investments in Egypt's energy sector.

"The authorities emphasised that this new addition contributes to the national strategy of increasing dependence on natural gas as a key energy source and enhancing the export surplus of liquefied natural gas, further strengthening Egypt's position as a pivotal regional energy hub in the Mediterranean."

The announcement reflects Egypt's steady progress toward energy independence and sustainability, placing the country firmly on the map as a strategic power in the global energy landscape.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor