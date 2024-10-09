Egypt, Jordan urge political settlement for conflicts in Gaza, Lebanon

Cairo, Oct 9 Egypt and Jordan called for an immediate halt of "the Israeli aggression" against Gaza and Lebanon, urging for a political settlement to the conflicts.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi made the remarks during a joint press conference in Cairo on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Abdelatty, the two ministers discussed solutions to the escalating regional political and security crises, reviewing Egypt and Jordan's contacts with the parties concerned and other countries to prevent the region from sliding into a comprehensive regional war.

The discussions stressed the importance of continuing Arab efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and stop the "brutal Israeli aggression" on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, said Abdelatty.

The Egyptian diplomat added that their discussions emphasised the complete and absolute rejection of Israeli policies to force the Palestinians to leave their occupied lands, which would lead to the liquidation of the Palestinian cause at the expense of neighbouring countries.

For his part, the Jordanian foreign minister said that Jordan will continue to work with Egypt to end the Israeli "aggression" on Gaza and Lebanon.

Safadi warned against the "boiling" situation in the West Bank, noting that "if the situation explodes there, this escalation will take on a more dangerous dimension."

The situation is really on the brink of the abyss, he said, stressing that there is "no room for procrastination, and Israel must not be a state above the law."

