Egypt recovers three artefacts from Germany

Cairo [Egypt] October 12 (ANI/WAM): Egypt has successfully recovered three ancient artefacts from Germany as part of the Egyptian government's ongoing efforts to retrieve stolen or illegally smuggled artefacts.

According to Ahram Online, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities recovered the artefacts in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A delegation from Germany's Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially handed over the items to the Egyptian Embassy in Berlin, and they are expected to arrive in Egypt soon.

The recovered items include a gold-plated mummy's skull and hand that the Museum of Art in Hamburg has displayed for over 30 years. Additionally, an ancient Egyptian amulet in the shape of the Ankh symbol, dating back to 600 BC, was confiscated at Frankfurt Airport after being smuggled from the United Kingdom.

This recovery aligns with the 1970 UNESCO Convention, which combats the illicit trafficking of cultural property. (ANI/WAM)

