Egypt says Israel to release 1,890 Palestinian prisoners during 1st phase of Gaza ceasefire deal

Cairo, Jan 19 Egypt announced that Israel will release more than 1,890 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) releasing 33 Israeli detainees during the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

This agreement, reached through Egyptian mediation with regional and international partners, is scheduled to commence at 8:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT) on Sunday, the Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

During the first phase of the ceasefire, extending for 42 days, Hamas will release 33 Israeli detainees in exchange for Israel releasing more than 1,890 Palestinian prisoners, the ministry said.

It emphasised the commitment of the mediators to ensure the full and timely implementation of the agreement in all its three stages, reports Xinhua news agency.

Egypt expressed hope that this ceasefire agreement will mark the beginning of a path towards alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people, calling upon the international community, particularly the United States, to support and consolidate the agreement and the establishment of a permanent ceasefire.

Furthermore, Egypt urged the international community to provide all necessary humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people and to develop an urgent plan for the reconstruction of Gaza.

Egypt stressed the importance of accelerating the development of a roadmap to rebuild trust between the two sides, noting that this roadmap should facilitate a return to the negotiating table and address the Palestinian cause within the framework of the two-state solution in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions.

This solution aims to establish an independent Palestinian state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the statement.

Egypt, in coordination with Qatar and the United States, will establish a joint operations room headquartered in Egypt, the statement said, adding that this room will be responsible for monitoring the exchange of detainees and prisoners, the entry of humanitarian aid, and the movement of individuals after the reopening of the Rafah crossing.

Israel and Hamas have agreed on a Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal after intensive mediation by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.

Since October 7, 2023, Hamas and Israel have been engaged in a fierce conflict that has killed over 46,000 Palestinians in Gaza and caused unprecedented destruction. The conflict began after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing Israelis and taking hostages.

