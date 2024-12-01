Egypt, Syria FMs discuss latest escalation in Aleppo, Idlib

Cairo, December 1 Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Syrian counterpart Bassam Sabbagh discussed in a phone call the escalating situation in northern Syria, particularly in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Sabbagh briefed Abdelatty on the latest escalation of tensions in his country, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the statement.

Abdelatty expressed concern over the developments, reiterating Egypt's support for Syrian national institutions and emphasising "Syria's vital role in fostering regional stability and combating terrorism."

The Syrian army announced Saturday a temporary redeployment of its forces following intense clashes with militant groups in the northwestern provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, according to a statement issued by the Syrian Defence Ministry.

On Wednesday, a major rebel offensive rocked the western countryside of Aleppo province, marking the first significant attack since 2016.

On Friday, the rebels successfully stormed parts of Aleppo. In response, the Syrian government, supported by Russia and Iran, launched airstrikes and ground operations to counter the rebels' advance.

