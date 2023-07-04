Egypt, Turkey upgrade diplomatic relations to ambassador level

Cairo [Egypt], July 4 (ANI/WAM): Egypt and Turkey have announced the elevation of their diplomatic relations to the ambassador level.

Egypt has nominated Amr Al-Hammamy as its ambassador to Ankara, while Turkey has nominated Salih Mutlu Sen as its ambassador to Cairo.

The elevation of the diplomatic relations between the two countries has been implemented in accordance with the decision taken by the presidents of both countries, to develop bilateral relations in line with the interests of the people of Turkey and Egypt. (ANI/WAM)

