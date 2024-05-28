Egypt warns against safety risks on border with Gaza: Media

Cairo, May 28 Egypt has warned against the safety risks facing its army personnel deployed on the border with the Gaza Strip, Egypt's Al-Qahera News TV channel reported Monday, citing a high-ranking security source.

Commenting on the killing of an Egyptian soldier near the Rafah crossing earlier in the day, the source said investigation committees have been formed to find out the details of the incident to determine responsibilities and prevent its future recurrence.

The Egyptian army earlier in the day announced the killing of an Egyptian border guard in the Rafah border area with Gaza in a shooting incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israel Defense Forces also confirmed that a "shooting incident" occurred "on the Egyptian border", after Israeli media reported an exchange of fire between Israeli and Egyptian soldiers near the Rafah crossing on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian security source said initial investigations into the incident indicated that a shooting incident erupted between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants, leading to gunfire from several directions and prompting the Egyptian soldier to take "protective measures."

The source affirmed that the international community must bear its responsibilities regarding the seriousness of the situation on the Egyptian border with Gaza, not only for security purposes but also for the entry of humanitarian aid into the war-torn enclave.

