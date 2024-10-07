Egypt welcomes French President's call to halt arms exports to Israel

Cairo [Egypt], October 7 (ANI/WAM): Egypt welcomed on Sunday French President Emmanuel Macron's call to halt exporting arms to Israel intended for use in Gaza, citing the serious violations of international law and international humanitarian law committed by the Israeli military in both the strip and Lebanon.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said these violations have resulted in tens of thousands of civilian casualties and injuries, most of whom are women and children.

It called on the international community to heed Macron's call and reiterated its demand for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in both Gaza and Lebanon.

Furthermore, the foreign ministry said it valued France's supportive stance on Palestinian rights and establishing an independent, sovereign State of Palestine along the June 4, 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, per the two-state solution and relevant international resolutions. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor