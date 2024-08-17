Egyptian FM visits Lebanon to convey support

Beirut, Aug 17 Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has visited Lebanon, confirming Egypt's support for the country's unity, territorial integrity, and sovereignty.

"We confirm once again Egypt's support for Lebanon's unity, territorial integrity, and sovereignty and that any violation of this sovereignty is condemned. The aggression on the southern suburb of the beloved capital Beirut is rejected and strongly condemned, as is the policy of assassinations, which is completely rejected," Abdelatty said on Friday during his meetings in Beirut with Lebanese officials.

"We affirm our support for Lebanon amid these difficult circumstances, and we will spare no effort to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, as it is the basis for stopping the escalation and reducing the tension in the region," he added.

The Egyptian Minister also emphasised the importance of stopping the escalation and not dragging the region into a comprehensive regional war, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Egypt is making every possible effort... to stop this escalation and work as much as possible and as quickly as possible to reach an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip," he said.

For his part, Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri expressed appreciation for the efforts made by Egypt to stop the conflict in the Gaza Strip, underscoring "the historical role of our sister Egypt and its permanent solidarity with Lebanon in all circumstances, especially in times of hardship and crises".

In the meeting with the Egyptian Minister, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati stressed that "Lebanon appreciates the international and Arab efforts being made to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and stop the Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon".

"Lebanon is counting on Egypt's efforts to stop the Israeli aggression in Gaza and restore calm to southern Lebanon," Lebanese Foreign Affairs Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said, renewing the call "to our Arab brothers to pressure Israel and put an end to its attacks".

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

