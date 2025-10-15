Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty to visit India later this week

New Delhi [India], October 15 : Egypt's Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, will be in India later this week. The high-profile visit comes shortly after Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh met with Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt during the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh earlier this week.

The Gaza Peace Summit was held in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on October 13.

India had welcomed the signing of the landmark Peace Agreement.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said,

"India welcomes the signing of the landmark Peace Agreement and hopes that this will lead to lasting peace in the region. This is a reflection of 's longstanding commitment to dialogue & diplomacy."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had welcomed the release of hostages.

In a post on X, he said, "We welcome the release of all hostages after over two years of captivity. Their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu. We support President Trump's sincere efforts to bring peace to the region."

The US brokered peace deal between Israel and Hamas had seen diplomatic efforts from several countries, which included Egypt.

The visit of Foreign Minister Abdelatty to India follows his earlier interaction with the all-party delegation of the Operation Sindoor global outreach in June.

The delegation, led by NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, had called on Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

Both sides had acknowledged the growing momentum of the India-Egypt Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their unified stance against terrorism. The Indian delegation had conveyed deep appreciation for Egypt's strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack, and Foreign Minister Abdelatty had reiterated Egypt's full solidarity with India and welcomed deeper bilateral collaboration on counter-terrorism.

India and Egypt, two of the world's oldest civilisations, have enjoyed a history of close contact from ancient times.

The joint announcement of the establishment of diplomatic relations at the Ambassadorial level was made on 18 August 1947. Both countries have cooperated closely in multilateral fora and were the founding members of the Non-Aligned Movement in 1961.

Since the 1980's, there have been regular high-level bilateral visits between India and Egypt.

