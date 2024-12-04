Egyptian Foreign Minister reaffirms Cairo's support for Syrian sovereignty

Cairo, Dec 4 Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Syrian counterpart Bassam Sabbagh discussed in a phone call on Wednesday the latest developments in Syria and their impact on the security and stability of Syria and the wider region.

Abdelatty reaffirmed "Egypt's unwavering and supportive stand for the unity, safety, and sovereignty of Syria," reiterating the importance of protecting civilians, according to a statement released by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two top diplomats also discussed the Arab backing for Syria within the framework of the Arab League amid the ongoing developments.

A surprise offensive launched by a coalition of rebel terror groups last week in Syria's Aleppo province has extended further across the country reeling from the effects of a 13-year civil war.

After seizing most of Aleppo over the weekend, rebel forces are now pushing southward, clashing with government troops for control of territories in Syria.

