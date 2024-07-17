Egyptian, French leaders discuss efforts to reach ceasefire in Gaza

Cairo, July 17 Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has held a phone talk with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to discuss efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the Egyptian presidency has said in a statement.

During the call on Tuesday, Sissi briefed Macron on Egypt's mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas, while highlighting the need for uniting international efforts to ensure the success of mediation and deliver adequate humanitarian aid into the besieged Palestinian enclave, Xinhua news agency reported.

Macron expressed appreciation for Egypt's persistent efforts since the onset of the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis. The two leaders agreed on the importance of enhancing international cooperation to prevent the conflict from expanding and the region from slipping into further turmoil.

The two leaders reiterated the need to advance the two-state solution as the best way to achieve lasting security and stability in the region, according to the statement.

Egypt and Qatar hosted a new round of negotiations over the past week, with the participation of the United States, aiming for a ceasefire agreement and a detainee swap deal between Israel and Hamas. However, little progress has been made.

