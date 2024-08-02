Egyptian Housing Minister praises deep, strong ties between UAE and Egypt

Dubai [UAE], August 2 (ANI/WAM): Egyptian Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, Engineer Sherif El-Sherbiny, has emphasised the deep and strong fraternal relations between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the UAE. He pointed out that there are significant investment opportunities in various fields, especially in new cities, particularly fourth-generation cities, with ongoing cooperation with Emirati investors in this regard.

This came when he received Mariam Khalifa Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, at the ministry's headquarters in the new administrative capital.

The visit aimed to congratulate the minister on assuming his new post as the Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities and to discuss ways to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries.

He drew attention that Egypt is a promising market for investment in various fields and is the largest market in the Middle East region.

Al Kaabi congratulated El-Sherbiny on his new position, praising the long-standing historic fraternal ties between the UAE and Egypt in all fields, which achieve further advancement and prosperity for both countries and their fraternal peoples.

She also underscored the existence of numerous opportunities and potentials to advance the prospects of cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual interest. (ANI/WAM)

