Egyptian President calls for international efforts to reach ceasefire in Gaza, Lebanon

Cairo, Oct 29 Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi stressed that the need for concerted international efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

Sisi made the remarks during a meeting with Manfred Weber, chairman of the European People's Party, the largest group in the European Parliament, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement on Monday.

During the meeting, Sisi called for ending the Israeli "aggression" in the West Bank, and ensuring immediate and unhindered access to humanitarian aid and relief in Gaza.

The Egyptian president also emphasised that the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian State, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, is the only viable path for achieving durable peace and stability in the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

For his part, Weber said he appreciated Egypt's role in promoting regional stability and its diligent efforts to address ongoing crises in the region.

In a post published on the social media platform X after the meeting, Weber said, the group "is committed to driving investments and economic prosperity, creating jobs and providing security" to the region.

Since the outbreak of the conflict between Hamas and Israel in October last year, the United States, Qatar, and Egypt have been working to mediate a ceasefire in Gaza

