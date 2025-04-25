Egyptian President, Italian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Cairo, April 25 Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi met here with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani to discuss enhancing bilateral relations and addressing pressing regional issues.

According to a statement by the Egyptian presidency on Thursday, the discussion focused on deepening bilateral cooperation in key sectors, particularly in the economic, trade, and investment fields.

The meeting also addressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries in combating illegal immigration, as well as cooperation in the area of regular migration, and the need to support Egypt in this regard, given its success in preventing any boats carrying illegal migrants from departing from its coast since 2016, and hosting nearly 9.5 million foreigners displaced by the crises facing the region.

The meeting also discussed the situation in Gaza, and reviewed Egypt's ongoing mediation efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire, securing the release of hostages and detainees, and ensuring the delivery of essential humanitarian aid, Presidency Spokesman Ambassador Mohamed el-Shennawy said.

President Sisi reiterated Egypt's steadfast position rejecting the forced displacement of Palestinians from their land and any attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause.

For his part, Tajani expressed Italy's appreciation for Egypt's mediation efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and stressed his country's support for the early recovery and reconstruction plan for Gaza proposed by Egypt, which has garnered broad backing from Arab and Islamic nations.

In addition, the two sides touched on developments in Syria, Libya, and Sudan, maritime security in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the nuclear negotiations between Iran and the US.

Egypt reaffirmed its dedication to the stability, sovereignty, and unity of regional neighbours.

Tajani praised Egypt's tremendous efforts to restore regional stability and highlighted his country's commitment to continuous consultation and coordination with Egypt over issues of mutual concern.

