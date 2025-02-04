Egyptian President, King of Bahrain emphasise need to implement Gaza ceasefire

Cairo [Egypt], February 4 (ANI/WAM): Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain today stressed the importance of fully implementing the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, working towards the reconstruction of the territory, and initiating a political process that leads to a permanent peace agreement ensuring stability in the region.

During a phone call made by President El-Sisi, both leaders discussed the situation in Syria, Lebanon, Libya, and Sudan, emphasised the need to work towards achieving stability in these countries and avoiding further conflicts. (ANI/WAM)

