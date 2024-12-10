Egyptian President's historic visit to Norway sparks key Middle East talks

Oslo, Dec 10 Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store welcomed Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi to Oslo, marking the first-ever visit by an Egyptian head of state to Norway.

Their discussions centered on pressing regional and bilateral issues, with a strong focus on the Middle East's ongoing challenges, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The situation in the Middle East was central to the talks, not least the dramatic developments in Syria over the last couple of days," Store said, noting that both Norway and Egypt "are concerned about the need for a peaceful transition for the Syrian people and to safeguard stability in the region."

The leaders highlighted their collaboration on resolving the Palestinian situation. Store praised Egypt's efforts in mediating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and facilitating humanitarian aid to Gaza, expressing gratitude for Egypt's role in evacuating Norwegian citizens from Gaza last autumn.

Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to a two-state solution and a political resolution for Palestine.

The meeting also showcased deepening cooperation in green technology and renewable energy. Agreements were signed between Norwegian renewable energy company Scatec and Egyptian partners.

