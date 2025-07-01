Egypt's FM discusses Iranian nuclear issue with Iran's FM, IAEA chief

Cairo, July 1 Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held phone conversations with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi on the resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue.

During the call with Araghchi, the Egyptian minister underscored the importance of swiftly resuming negotiations on the Iranian nuclear file, viewing it as the optimal path to building trust and reducing tensions, Xinhua news agency reported.

Abdelatty also emphasised the need to uphold regional security and stability through diplomatic and negotiated solutions, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In his talk with Grossi, Abdelatty expressed Egypt's full support for the vital role played by the IAEA within the verification framework under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

The top Egyptian diplomat said that Egypt attaches great importance to preserving the credibility of the treaty as a cornerstone of the global non-proliferation framework and looks forward to continuing coordination and cooperation with the IAEA.

He also emphasised the importance of consolidating the ceasefire between Iran and Israel and prioritising diplomatic solutions in addressing the Iranian nuclear issue.

For his part, Grossi commended Egypt's role in supporting regional peace and stability.

Israel launched a series of major airstrikes on June 13 targeting nuclear and military sites across Iran, killing senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, and injuring many others.

Iran retaliated with multiple waves of missile and drone attacks on Israeli territory, causing casualties and damage.

A ceasefire between the two countries was reached on June 24, ending 12 days of fighting.

