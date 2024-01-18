Egypt's President warns against military escalation in Middle East

Cairo, Jan 18 Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has warned against the danger of the military escalation in the Middle East region on multiple fronts, the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.

During a meeting with the visiting Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, Sisi reiterated "the vital need to defuse the current critical situation through an immediate and urgent ceasefire in Gaza Strip and enforcing the delivery of humanitarian aid," according to the statement released on Wednesday.

Sisi emphasised that Egypt will continue its unyielding efforts to support the people in Gaza, provide them with aid and relief, and work towards calming the situation, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Greek Minister highlighted the pivotal role of Egypt as "an indispensable cornerstone for stability in the Middle East".

The two sides also agreed on the imperative need to move quickly towards a just and comprehensive settlement for the Palestinian cause, which is the central issue in the region and the path toward achieving peace, security and stability.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 24,448, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive in Gaza to retaliate against a surprise Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, when about 1,200 people were killed, according to the Israeli tallies.

