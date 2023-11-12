Egypt's Rafah land crossing from Gaza to reopen from today (IANS FROM ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv , Nov 12 The Rafah land crossing from Gaza land strip to Egypt would reopen from Sunday morning for foreign passport holders and their dependents..

The crossing between Gaza strip and Sinai peninsula in Egypt is the only border not controlled by Israel.

Evacuations from Gaza strip into Egypt were suspended on Friday due to issues in transporting medical evacuees from North Gaza.

The border will open from 9am local time (7am GMT) on Sunday.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has been pressing for more aid trucks into Gaza from Rafah crossing as there was an acute shortage of medical and other necessary materials.

