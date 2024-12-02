Eid Al Etihad strengthens ambition to move forward: Mansour bin Zayed

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 2 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, emphasised that Eid Al Etihad is an occasion to reflect each year on the significant milestones of the UAE's national journey over the past decades.

"It serves as a source of strength and inspiration as the nation moves forward ambitiously and optimistically toward the future. It is also a moment to renew our commitment to the nation and its people, pledging to redouble efforts and contributions to fulfil aspirations in all fields, particularly in science and modern technology."

In a statement marking the 53rd Eid Al Etihad, Sheikh Mansour said, "The achievement of the 2nd December 1971, symbolises the triumph of strong will and the power of sincere effort to overcome challenges and achieve goals. These values continue to propel our progress and underpin the successes our nation achieves in various domains."

"It is vital for our youth to always remember that they are descendants of a nation built on determination and the defiance of impossibilities. The responsibility entrusted to us by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan requires dedicated effort to preserve it. The path to building a bright present and an even more beautiful future lies in achieving excellence while steadfastly holding onto our identity, values, and authentic traditions."

Sheikh Mansour added, "On this glorious day, we pray to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the Founding Father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in Paradise, who, together with his fellow founding leaders, achieved this historic milestone. He laid the strong and enduring foundations that have enabled our nation to embark on its path toward progress and leadership in all fields. We also pray for the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose dedication reinforced Sheikh Zayed's vision, leaving remarkable achievements on our nation's development journey."

Sheikh Mansour added, "On the 53rd Eid Al Etihad, a cherished occasion filled with unity, determination, and perseverance, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and utmost loyalty to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Under his leadership, the UAE continues to move from one milestone to an even greater achievement in development, progress, and prosperity. The country strengthens its presence in regional and international arenas as a symbol of wisdom, balance, and a commitment to peace, stability, and cooperation for the betterment of humanity and the fulfilment of peoples' aspirations for a brighter future."

He continued, "I also extend my congratulations to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses the members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, and the loyal Emirati people and all residents of this blessed land."

Sheikh Mansour concluded, "On this glorious day, we pray to Allah Almighty to protect our nation and our leader in the journey of progress and development, and enduring growth, prosperity, and peace to the UAE. Wishing you all a blessed Eid Al Etihad." (ANI/WAM)

