Eid Celebrations 2024: Indian Muslim Community lights Up Indian consulate in New York

New York [US], April 23 : The Indian Muslim Community hosted Eid celebrations 2024 at the Indian Consulate in New York on Monday.

Welcoming the gathering, the acting Consul General of India in New York, Dr Varun Jeph, highlighted the significance of Eid in India's cultural landscape, emphasizing its reflection of the nation's millennia-old composite culture and unity in diversity.

"On April 21, 2024, the Indian Muslim Community (IMC) of NY/NJ/CT continued its tradition of showcasing unity and strength by hosting the Eid Celebrations 2024 at the Consulate General of India (CGI) in New York. The event began with a stirring Quran recitation and translation by Sumayya Ahmed, setting the tone for a day filled with cultural richness and community spirit," a press release read.

Despite being unable to attend in person, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer conveyed his heartfelt wishes through a video message, emphasizing the theme of unity in love and faith during challenging times marked by division and bigotry.

"Special citations from the State of New York were presented to IMC's founding member Ilayas Quraishi and others, recognizing their contributions to the community. Quraishi expressed humility and gratitude for the community's support in preserving the tradition of celebrating Eid at the CGI in New York," the release added.

Reflecting on the journey of Indian Muslims in the United States, Quraishi emphasized the shared humanity and values of compassion, generosity, and unity that Eid represents. He acknowledged the responsibility of representing over 200 million Indian Muslims and Indian American Muslims in the United States.

Meanwhile, Jenifer Rajkumar, New York State Assembly; the first Indian woman elected in the state, shared her deep connection with the Muslim community and her efforts to empower it.

She highlighted initiatives such as expanding halal food options in public schools and ensuring the allowance of the Muslim call to prayer in New York City.

New York State Senator John Liu acknowledged the significant Muslim population in India and the thriving Indian American community in New York, emphasizing the importance of unity and solidarity.

Councilman Yusef Salaam highlighted the symbolic significance of Eid, representing gratitude, brotherhood, and unity among Muslims worldwide.

The event also received messages of support from New York Governor Kathy Hochul and presentations from various community leaders, including Sibu Nair, Deputy Director of Asian American Affairs for New York State.

The celebrations featured a diverse range of cultural performances, including explanations of Eid's significance, ghazal performances, traditional drumming, and stand-up comedy, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Indian Muslim community.

