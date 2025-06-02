Eight Baloch men forcibly disappeared overnight in Mastung, Panjgur, and Kech

Mastung, Balochistan [Pakistan], June 2 : Pakistani security forces forcibly disappeared at least eight men during a series of late-night raids across Mastung, Panjgur, and Kech districts of Balochistan, according to local reports.

As reported by The Balochistan Post, five individuals were abducted in a single night in Mastung district, while three others were picked up from different areas of Panjgur and Kech. The disappearances have sparked renewed concern among local communities and rights groups.

In Mastung, the raids began in the early hours of Sunday. In Karezsor Tehsil, Asim Farooq, son of Haji Ghulam Farooq and a member of the Tablighi Jamaat, was taken from his home around 1:00 AM. Around the same time, Muhammad Wafa, son of Haji Muhammad Ashraf Shahwani, was abducted from Khaddkoocha Tehsil.

Khalil Ahmed, son of Haji Muhammad Ibrahim Shahwani, was reportedly taken from Killi Kungarh around 3:00 AM. His family revealed that he had just returned from a four-month preaching mission and was undergoing treatment for tuberculosis.

In another raid in Killi Azizabad, Aurangzaib, son of Muhammad Umar Muhammad Shahi, was taken at approximately 2:00 AM. Later, Levies constable Ghulam Jan, son of Ghulam Sarwar Shahwani, was also abducted from Azizabad No. 2.

Meanwhile, in the Dasht area of Kech district, Murad Khan, son of Lal Muhammad, and Rashid, son of Fateh, were reportedly detained by Pakistani forces. Their whereabouts remain unknown.

In Panjgur's Parom tehsil, Shehzad, son of Nazeer, was abducted during a late-night operation in Rahimabad and Naeemabad areas. His cousin Basheer Ahmed told local media, "My cousin Shehzad was abducted, and shortly after, our home was also raided. Just days ago, my younger brother Jangian Baloch also disappeared."

Residents say the rise in enforced disappearances has left families in a state of fear and trauma.

Human rights groups, including the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, Paank, and the Baloch Women's Forum, have condemned the ongoing operations and urged international intervention to stop the systematic abductions.

