Eight dead after boat capsizes in China

Guiyang, Dec 2 Eight people are confirmed to have died after a boat capsized in China's Guizhou Province, local authorities said.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 am Monday on the Pingzheng River in Congjiang County -- with 13 people aboard the vessel, Xinhua news agency reported.

Five survivors were rescued and are reported to be in stable condition.

The capsized vessel has been identified as a privately-operated boat. Further investigation is underway.

