Eight dead as car veers off road in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Oct 10 At least eight people from two families, including four children, were killed as a car veered off a road in Bangladesh's Pirojpur district, 185 km southwest of Dhaka, early on Thursday, a police official said.

"The accident left eight people dead on the spot," Md Mukit Hasan Khan, additional superintendent of police in Pirojpur, told journalists.

He said the car went off the road and ended up in a canal at about 3 a.m. local time, reports Xinhua news agency.

The exact cause of the accident is under investigation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor