Eight Indian Navy veterans sentenced to death in Qatar: Who are they and what's the case?

A Qatari court has sentenced eight former Indian Navy personnel to death. These veterans, who were arrested in August 2022, were accused of espionage, although the specific charges have not been publicly disclosed by either the Qatari authorities or the Indian government.

The Accused and Their Distinguished Service

The eight individuals at the centre of this case are Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, and Sailor Ragesh Gopakumar. According to reports, these navy veterans had distinguished service records, with up to 20 years of experience and had held important positions, including that of instructors within the Indian Navy. Commander Purnendu Tiwari, in particular, was honoured with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman in 2019 for enhancing India's image abroad. His contributions were recognized and celebrated by the Indian Embassy in Doha.

Their Work in Qatar and the Shadow of Espionage

These eight Indians were employed by a private firm called Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, which provided training and services for Qatar's armed forces. The company is owned by Khamis al-Ajmi, a retired squadron leader of the Royal Oman Air Force. Notably, Ajmi was arrested alongside the Indian Navy personnel but was released in November 2022. Media reports indicate that some of these individuals were involved in a highly sensitive project related to Italian technology-based midget submarines with stealth characteristics. However, the nature of their work and its connection to their arrest remain shrouded in secrecy.

India's Deep Concern and Legal Options

In response to this shocking verdict, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has expressed its deep concern and announced its intent to explore all legal options. The Ministry stated, "We are deeply shocked by the verdict of the death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgment. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options."

The Arrest and Legal Proceedings

The eight men were arrested by Qatar's intelligence agency on August 30, 2022, and it wasn't until March 25 that formal charges were filed against them under Qatari law. Their bail petitions had been rejected multiple times, culminating in the death sentences pronounced on Thursday by the Court of First Instance in Qatar.