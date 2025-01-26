Eight individuals reported missing in Balochistan after detention by Pakistani forces

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 26 : Reports of enforced disappearances have emerged from multiple districts in Balochistan, with at least eight individuals missing after being detained by Pakistani forces, the Balochistan Post reported.

In Awaran district, two brothers, Musafir Pasran and Ilahi Bakhsh, both shepherds from Tank Harkshan village, were reportedly taken into custody by Pakistani forces and have since disappeared. Their brother, Garebo, was detained a week earlier and remains unaccounted for. Additionally, Akhtar Mohammad from Zahidabad in Mashkay was also apprehended around the same time as Garebo and has not been seen since.

In Panjgur district, Pakistani intelligence agencies and security forces conducted a raid on January 19 in Majboorabad Bostan and Isai villages. During the operation, three menYasir, son of Yaseen, Hayat, son of Wali Mohammad, and Jaleel, son of Abdul Khaliqwere detained.

Their families have not been informed of the reasons for their arrests or their current whereabouts, leaving the men forcibly disappeared, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

Meanwhile, in Kech district, Siraj Baloch, son of Nasrullah, was reportedly abducted by Pakistani forces from the village of Minaaz in Buleda Tehsil on January 11, 2025. His family has been unable to locate him since his detention.

In a rare positive development, two previously disappeared individuals have returned home. Israr, son of Ataullah, who had been missing since March 12, 2023, after his detention by forces from the Tump-Konshkalat area, has been released.

Similarly, Mohammad Atif, who was reported missing from Nokshki, has also returned home, bringing much-needed relief to his family, the Balochistan Post reported.

These incidents highlight the ongoing issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Numerous individuals remain unaccounted for, creating widespread fear among the Baloch people.

Despite increasing calls for accountability, families of the disappeared continue to face uncertainty, as security forces and intelligence agencies are repeatedly implicated in these human rights violations.

