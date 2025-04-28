Eight killed in new US airstrikes on Yemeni capital

Sanaa, April 28 At least eight people were killed in US airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi-held capital Sanaa, Houthi-run health authorities said in a statement.

Dozens of people were wounded, according to initial estimates, as rescuers continue to search for survivors beneath the rubble of three houses bombed by US fighter jets in the Bani Al-Harith district in northern Sanaa, the authorities said.

The Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported nearly 20 US airstrikes targeting several locations across northern Yemen, including the capital, throughout Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The strikes came a day after similar US air raids targeted two houses in southern and northern Sanaa, reportedly killing two people and wounding 10 others, according to the Houthi-run health authorities.

The US Central Command has previously stated that the new airstrikes targeted Houthi leadership.

Tensions between the Houthi group and the US military have sharply risen since Washington resumed airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen on March 15. The strikes were intended to deter the Houthis from targeting Israel and international shipping in the Red and Arabian Seas.

Earlier US airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi-held capital Sanaa overnight killed two people and wounded 10 others, Houthi-controlled health authorities said.

The strikes targeted multiple locations across Sanaa, the authorities said, adding that two women and three children were among the injured. All the wounded were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported that US forces carried out additional strikes in several northern provinces and said three US strikes also hit the Galaxy Leader, a cargo vessel seized by the Houthis in November 2023 during attacks on Red Sea shipping linked to Israel.

