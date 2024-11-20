'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' now takes root in Guyana

Georgetown, Nov 20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Guyana on the third and final leg of his three-nation tour, launched his pet 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' campaign on the soil of the South American nation.

PM Modi and Guyana's President Irfaan Ali jointly planted the sapling to spread the aforestation endeavour to another continent.

The ‘Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam’ campaign was launched by PM Modi on June 5, 2024, with the planting of a Peepal tree at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi. This unique initiative combines environmental responsibility with a heartfelt tribute to mothers.

President Ali earlier called PM Modi a ‘champion among leaders’ for his impactful leadership and contribution to the developing world while praising the Indian leader's governance style.

"Thank you very much Prime Minister Modi. It is our greatest honour to have you here. You are a champion among leaders. You have led incredibly. You have shown light to the developing world and you have created development metrics and frameworks that many are adopting in their own country. And much of it is relevant to us here in Guyana," the Guyanese President said at the release of the joint statement.

PM Modi earlier had said that the rousing welcome that he received in Guyana early Wednesday morning (India time), will forever be etched in his memory.

In a special gesture, President Ali, along with the country's PM Brigadier Mark Anthony Phillips (retd) and over a dozen Cabinet Ministers - welcomed PM Modi at the airport as he arrived from Rio de Janeiro following the conclusion of the G20 Summit on a historic visit - the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the South American nation in 56 years.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders had also reached Guyana for the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit that will be co-chaired by the Indian PM, Grenada PM Dickon Mitchell and Ali.

"The welcome in Guyana will remain etched in my memory. "I was delighted to meet you, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell of Grenada, PM Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados and the respected Cabinet Ministers of Guyana. I am also humbled to have received a 'Key to the City of Georgetown' by the Mayor of Georgetown. India is eager to deepen cooperation with the CARICOM across various sectors," PM Modi posted on X while replying to the Guyana President's social media post.

PM Modi's visit underlines the historically strong relations between India and Guyana. The Guyanese President had visited India in January 2023 as the Chief Guest at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, where he was awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman.

Besides co-chairing the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit, PM Modi engaged in summit-level bilateral discussions with the Guyanese leader.

