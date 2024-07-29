Elbit Systems Awarded USD 221 Million Contract to Supply Israel With Precision 'Iron Sting' Munitions

July 29, 2024

Jerusalem [Israel], July 29 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Defense Ministry awarded Elbit Systems an 815 million shekel (USD 221 million) contract to supply thousands of precision Iron Sting mortars.

The Iron Sting combines laser guidance and GPS technology. (ANI/TPS)

