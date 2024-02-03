Election Commission of Pakistan completes preparations for general elections

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 3 : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed preparations for the general elections on February 8, Dawn reported citing Radio Pakistan.

Dawn reported that more than 120 million registered voters are predicted to participate in the democratic process. The ECP has set up 90,675 polling stations across the country's four provinces.

There are 41,403 combined voting locations, 25,320 for male voters and 23,952 for female voters.

According to Dawn, a total of 5,121 candidates running for seats in the National Assembly (consisting of 4,807 men, 312 women, and 2 transgender candidates). There will be elections for 266 general NA seats and 593 general seats in the provincial assemblies.

The forthcoming elections mark a pivotal moment in Pakistan's democratic journey, as citizens prepare to exercise their constitutional right to vote. The extensive preparations undertaken by the ECP underscore the commitment to ensuring a transparent and inclusive electoral process.

As the nation inches closer to February 8, all eyes remain fixed on the unfolding political scene , as candidates from various political parties compete for public support.

Ahead of the February 8 general elections in the country, the ECP has convened a high-level meeting on February 1 to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, Dawn newspaper reported.

The ECP in a statement issued on January 31, said: "Keeping in view the deteriorating law and order situation, the ECP has convened a meeting on February 1 where Interior Minister, Secretary Interior, Chief Secretaries and Inspectors General of KP and Balochistan and representatives of intelligence agencies have been invited."

In a separate statement, an ECP spokesman said the commission has also taken notice of a firing incident on a political party's caravan, resulting in the killing of one person, and a grenade attack outside the house of Buledi, a candidate from PB-25 in Kech district.

Though the ECP earlier dismissed the calls for putting off general elections over security concerns, many believe that the watchdog was setting the scene to postpone polls in KP and Balochistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor