Election Commission Sindh cancels weekend holidays in run-up to general elections 2024

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 16 : In a significant move, the Election Commission of Sindh has decided to suspend general weekend holidays for its staff until the conclusion of all stages of the upcoming general election in 2024, scheduled for February 8, ARY News reported.

The decision was communicated through a letter addressed to regional and district election commissioners.

The letter emphasised that all offices of the Election Commission of Sindh, including field offices, will remain operational during weekends.

This step is aimed at ensuring the smooth progress of election-related activities and preparations leading up to the scheduled polling day.

Earlier, on November 29, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) concluded its work on the schedule for the general elections in 2024.

The draft schedule outlined the collection of nomination papers in the second week of December 2023, with scrutiny to be completed by the third week of December 2023.

The deputation of returning officers (ROs) is set to be finalised in the first week of January 2024, and the final list of candidates will be published in the third week of January 2024. The polling is scheduled to take place on February 8, 2024.

This move by the Election Commission of Sindh aligns with efforts to maintain a conducive environment for election-related tasks and underscores the significance of adhering to a comprehensive timeline in the lead-up to the general elections, ARY News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor