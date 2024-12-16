Elections in Bangladesh could be scheduled between late 2025 and early 2026, says Chief Adviser Yunus

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 16 : Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced on Monday that Bangladesh's next general elections could be scheduled between late 2025 and the first half of 2026. Yunus made the statement during his address to the nation on Victory Day, marking Bangladesh's victory in the 1971 Liberation War.

Victory Day commemorates the moment on December 16, 1971, when General Amir Abdullah Niazi of Pakistan's armed forces and 93,000 soldiers surrendered to the Indian Army and the Mukti Bahini, marking the end of Bangladesh's nine-month war for independence.

In his address, Yunus emphasised the importance of political consensus to move forward with elections. He said, "If political consensus allows us, again, to conduct elections based on accurate electoral rolls with a few reforms, it may be possible to hold elections by the end of 2025." Yunus acknowledged, however, that additional time might be needed to implement the necessary reforms.

"And if we add to this the extent of reforms expected in terms of the electoral process and the Electoral Reforms Commission's recommendations and on the basis another six months may be required," he added.

Yunus clarified that the timeline for the elections could be fixed between late 2025 and the first half of 2026. "Roughly speaking, the timing of elections can be fixed between the end of 2025 and the first half of 2026," he stated.

His comments came amid political instability in Bangladesh. On August 5, a student-led movement ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after weeks of protests and violence that led to over 600 deaths. Hasina fled to India, and an interim government led by Yunus took charge.

Meanwhile, Vijay Diwas celebrations in Bangladesh's capital began with a 31 gun salute at sunrise. Six guns of an artillery regiment of the Bangladesh Army saluted the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the Bangladesh Liberation War by firing 31 rounds of cannon.

India and Bangladesh will jointly commemorate the 53rd anniversary of Vijay Diwas of the 1971 India-Pakistan war today, with the annual exchange of war veterans and serving officers.

Eight Indian war veterans and two serving officers of the Indian Armed Forces have arrived in Dhaka to commemorate Bangladesh's Victory Day celebrations. Similarly, eight distinguished Muktijoddhas (freedom fighters) and two serving officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces also reached India to participate in the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata.

