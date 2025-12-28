Elections in Pak-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan meaningless until region has own provisional constitution: Report

Islamabad, Dec 28 Pakistan continues to occupy Gilgit-Baltistan despite its legal accession to India in 1947. Pakistan is set to hold Assembly elections in the occupied territory of Gilgit-Baltistan in a few months; however, the polls would be meaningless until the region has its own provisional constitution and the Assembly has authority to legislate over resources, a report has stated.

Nationalists have demanded reinstatement of state subject rule, legislative autonomy, and reunification with India to secure cultural survival, resource control, and democratic self-determination. Locals have continued to remind Pakistan of the United Nations Security Council resolution, which requires the removal of all Pakistani nationals from Gilgit-Baltistan to resolve the dispute with India, Institute for Gilgit Baltistan Studies founder Senge Sering, who is based in the US, wrote in a report in the International Centre for Peace Studies.

The Pakistani colonial overlords have ignored these warnings and seized local lands, appointed their own bureaucracy to hold sham elections to elect representatives on behalf of the residents of this area.

The report in the International Centre for Peace Studies stated, "Previously, the nationalists boycotted elections in Gilgit-Baltistan because the local electoral commission requires all candidates to sign a vow of allegiance to Pakistan. In their defence, nationalists contend that since Gilgit-Baltistan is not legally a part of Pakistan and falls beyond its constitutional ambit, forcing local residents to pledge loyalty to a foreign country is not only unethical and unconstitutional but also violative of Islamic principles.

"This time, however, the nationalist coalition has resolved to field candidates in all constituencies. They have decided to involve themselves in the process since such sham process, in reality, empowers Pakistani puppets with the ability to fill the political vacuum, control funds, and misappropriate true national identity. The patrons in the military establishment have traditionally enabled Pakistani political parties such as the Muslim League, Tehrik-i-Insaf, and People’s Party to dominate electoral politics in the terrain and form local governments, which function as springboard for Pakistani Pashtuns, Hindkowal, and Punjabis to spawn illegal settlements in the occupied territory," it added.

Pakistan did not occupy Gilgit to serve or protect Islam; however, it used Islam to steal natural resources, fuel terrorism and kill indigenous Shias, thereby causing damage to land and social fabric. After facing deprivation and oppression for 78 years, most of the locals have fallen prey to Pakistani machinations. They are cutting their own roots without realising that Shia and Sunni settlers of Pakistan have no loyalty towards Gilgit-Baltistan.

Instead of depending on Pakistani Shias and Sunnis for survival, locals should work together to force Pakistan to honour the UNCIP resolutions and leave Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK), according to the report. Nationalists have demanded the reinstatement of the state subject rule (SSR) in Gilgit-Baltistan.

"The upcoming Assembly elections will be meaningless until Gilgit-Baltistan has its own provisional constitution and the Assembly has authority to legislate over resources and means of production as well as collect transit tolls and taxes," the author wrote in the report.

In the report, Senge Sering wrote, "Pakistan would never allow Gilgit residents to control their own territory and exercise legislative autonomy since this would force Islamabad to seek local authorisation to profit from resources and collect revenue on transit to China. Islamabad prefers to continue with its policy of demographic engineering and illegal colonies, and employ divide and rule techniques to maintain absolute dominance over the region. At the same time, it encourages Chinese, American, and European businesses to illegally exploit local resources, complicating and weakening stakeholder claims and interests."

